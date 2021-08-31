Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 75.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $70.81 million and approximately $546,359.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

