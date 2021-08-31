BZEdge Market Cap Hits $102,124.36 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 64.4% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $102,124.36 and approximately $20.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

