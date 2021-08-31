C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

AI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 2,567,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

