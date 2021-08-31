CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

