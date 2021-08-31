Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 22.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

