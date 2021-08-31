Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.