Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

CADE opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,805,000 after buying an additional 3,529,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 79.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,787,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,055,000 after buying an additional 2,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

