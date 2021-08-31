Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.34. 16,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,713. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $164.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.