Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Cadence Design Systems worth $228,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,186,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,142,000 after purchasing an additional 344,568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

