Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 900,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

