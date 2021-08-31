Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 0.6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.59. 445,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 548,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.