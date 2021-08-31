California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.