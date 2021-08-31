California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.49

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 19343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

In other news, Director William B. Roby bought 9,078 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168,169 shares of company stock valued at $134,350,656 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

