Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

