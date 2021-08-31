Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $28.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 35 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CALT shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $732.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

