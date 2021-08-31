Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of research firms have commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

