Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.85% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

