Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.81. Canaan shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 36,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

