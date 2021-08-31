Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDPYF. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.