Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,878 shares.The stock last traded at $111.59 and had previously closed at $109.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.