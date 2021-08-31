Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 669,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,343 shares.The stock last traded at $69.21 and had previously closed at $72.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

