Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.30

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$85.30 and last traded at C$87.09, with a volume of 1503719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$58.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$263.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.