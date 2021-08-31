Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$39.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

