Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 5,833 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

