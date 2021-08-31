Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Richard Aguilar Acquires 51,393 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CANO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.