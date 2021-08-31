Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 174,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,668 shares.The stock last traded at $11.99 and had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

