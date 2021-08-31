Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

