Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

