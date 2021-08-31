Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20.

