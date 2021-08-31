Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 243.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.