Capital Analysts LLC Buys 14,363 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.