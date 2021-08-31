Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

