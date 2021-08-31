Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

