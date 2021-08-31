Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $112.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.