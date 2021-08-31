Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

