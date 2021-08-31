Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Thomas Duane Morgan Acquires 381 Shares

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Thomas Duane Morgan acquired 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $10,054.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 66,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

