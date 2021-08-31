Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.28

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.28 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.85). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 437,093 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The company has a market cap of £215.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.28.

In related news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 16,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41). Also, insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

