CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $76.69. 13,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 649,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,997 shares of company stock worth $9,283,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

