Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 5,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 933,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

