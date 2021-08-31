Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $210.74. 393,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.