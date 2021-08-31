CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

