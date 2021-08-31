Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $52,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

