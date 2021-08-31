Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $65,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

