Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46.37 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Cartesi has a market cap of $312.10 million and approximately $46.37 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,159,715 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

