Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CARV stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

In related news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

