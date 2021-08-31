Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

