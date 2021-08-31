Cash Converters International Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Cash Converters International Company Profile
