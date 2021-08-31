Cash Converters International Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cash Converters International Company Profile

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

