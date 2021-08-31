Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 6% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $56.45. 32,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,349,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

