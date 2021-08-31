Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

