Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 190,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

